Kashi Vishwanath Temple: History & Cultural Significance Of Holy Site 'older Than History'

Kashi is renowned as one of the oldest cities "older than history" as Mark Twain put it. With about 23,000 temples, mosques, and synagogues, some consider it as India's spiritual centre.

It is also the city where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected. Today he's returned to express his gratitude. PM Modi visits the Kashi Vishwanath Temple today to inaugurate phase I of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which was built at a cost of approximately ₹339 crore.

Here's more information about the renowned Kashi Vishwanath temple's history and it's cultural significance:

Kashi, also known as Banaras or Varanasi, is the cradle of spirituality and India's spiritual capital. It is situated on the western banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The Kashi shrine, with a Jyotirlinga (Lord Shiva) as the presiding deity, stands out among the numerous ancient temples and monuments with significant spiritual significance.

Lord Shiva, who appeared as a blazing pillar to demonstrate his power, split the earth's surface and flashed up into the sky. Jyotirlingams appeared in twelve different places, as a component of this dynamic light. One of these is Kashi. Lord Shiva is referred to as Vishwanath, or Lord of the Universe, and Vishveshvara (Vishwa+Ishwara), or God of the Universe. Infinite nature and power of Lord Shiva are symbolised by this limitless ray of light.

Thousands of people come to visit the Ganga aarti at the nearby Dashahwamedha Ghat, in addition to the beautiful ancient temple. The same can be said for the city's other shrines and ghats as well, which are noted for their spiritual significance. Before Rani Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore built the current shrine in 1780, successive kings sought to repair the monument, which had been repeatedly destroyed by invaders. And this proves that the temple has been around for ages despite being subjected to several attacks and resurrections.

The current temple construction is claimed to feature three domes, two of which are covered with gold provided by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the ruler of Punjab at the time. Legend says that an ancient well known as Gyana Vapi (Wisdom Well), continues to tell the story of the distant past. According to folk-tales, the idol of Kashi Vishwanath was hidden in this well to be protected from invasion.

Cultural Significance

What is the significance of this temple? Lord Shiva is generally referred to as the constructive destroyer and is associated with eternity and death. After the journey on earth comes to an end, devotees seeking freedom from the cruel cycle of birth, life, and death visit the sacred town of Kashi and seek shelter in Kailasha, the Lord's celestial home.

Furthermore, it is believed that Lord Shiva's messengers accompany his worshippers on their final trip. As a result, the Shiva Ganas, rather than the emissaries of Yama (the Lord of Death), assist worshippers in Kashi to complete their trek. According to legend, Lord Shiva repeats the salvation mantra into the ears of people who come to Kashi to seek emancipation and spend the rest of their life there.

In addition, it is a holy Hindu pilgrimage place. Great individuals like Adi Sankaracharya, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Bamakhyapa, Goswami Tulsidas, and others with spiritual qualities have consistently confirmed this reality. Lastly, it is stated that visiting this Jyotirlinga shrine is equivalent to visiting all eleven of the other Jyotirlinga shrines.

The Kashi Vishwanath shrine symbolises India's spiritual and cultural traditions, making it the most prominent in the country. And, with the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which includes several historic structures, the temple's importance is set to skyrocket.

PM Modi laid the groundwork for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project on March 8, 2019. The project was designed to make it easier for the differently-abled and the elderly to go around, with ramps, escalators, and other modern amenities being installed.

Image: PTI