Kashmir: 2 LeT Terrorists Arrested In Budgam Day After Fatal Attack On SPO, His Brother

Two active terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Budgdam district of Central Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The arrest comes a day after terrorists shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his brother in Budgam on March 26.

Both the arrested terrorists belong to Shopian, they said. The police recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, including one Chinese Pistol, two Pistol magazines, 12 bullets, and 32 AK-47 rifles.

SPO killed, his brother injured in firing

"Around 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam," an official said on Saturday.

In the firing, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan was also injured, and both of them were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died. Jan, who was undergoing treatment, also succumbed to his injuries. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they had said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and leaders of several political parties condemned the killing of the SPO.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan. Tribute to Ishfaq, who attained martyrdom and prayers for a speedy recovery of Umar. Deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. Those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," he tweeted.

Hundreds gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to Ishfaq Ahmad who was killed during the encounter with terrorists. People poured in Budgam to attend the funeral of the slain officer as a show of respect for his service.

Speaking to Republic TV about the crowd present at the funeral, former J&K DGP Dr SP Vaid said that people respect the local police officers.

“These officials do a serious job. The officers posted in Kashmir fight terrorism. People know that these policemen are risking their lives for their well-being. That is why we see this huge crowd (to pay final respect),” Dr Vaid said.