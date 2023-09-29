Kashmir Activists Slam Pakistan For Illegally Occupying PoK At 54th Session Of UNHRC

Kashmir activists slammed Pakistan for illegally taking over PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) and carrying out atrocities in the region during the 54th session of the UNHRC. Junaid Khan, director of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, stated that the people from PoK are forced to migrate to other nations due to the repressive politics of Islamabad. This comes after the activists from PoK called for the exit of Pakistan from that area.

UKPNP activists held protest

Few days back, activists from the United Kashmir National People's Party held a protest outside the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, and revealed that they have been surviving as slaves.

While speaking to the media, the UKPNP spokesperson stated that the people in PoK have been protesting for the last six months against terrorism and inflation.

"United Kashmir National People's Party has organised this protest in front of the United Nations on the 54th session of the UNHRC to highlight the issue we are facing in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan. People are on the streets against the hefty charges on electricity bills, inflation, and terrorism."

Foreign activists supported the protest

There the activists were accompanied by Pashtun, Sindhi, Baloch, and Bangladeshi activists. Chairperson of the organisation, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri stated that people under PoK have been protesting for a long time. He said, "Jammu and Kashmir was a historical nation which was divided forcefully by Pakistan.