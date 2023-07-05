Kashmir: Aharbal Waterfall Sees Record Tourists As Security Situation Improves

The Aharbal Waterfall, located south of Srinagar in Kashmir valley, has witnessed a remarkable surge in tourist traffic this year. Also known as the Niagara of Kashmir, it has seen around a lakh tourists this year in the first six months itself. This is by far the highest number recorded in the last few decades in the region. Kashmir's tourism industry does seem to be finally on the road to recovery.

“Around a lakh tourists visited by June-end this year. Of this, 43,402 tourists visited Aharbal Waterfall's mesmerizing beauty in June alone, with 37,400 being locals, 6,000 being domestic tourists, and two being foreign tourists,” said Ghalib Shah, CEO, Aharbal Development Authority.

In the coming days, the Kulgam administration is planning to set up a lighting system near the Aharbal waterfall that will help tourists to relax more in the scenic atmosphere at night.

“We have plans to install a screen in the park to show live visuals of the waterfall for senior citizens who find it difficult to walk down steep steps to the waterfall,” Shah added.

For the past several years, Aharbal has turned out to be a major attraction for tourists due to the significant attention given to the development of infrastructure. “Budgeted accommodations, restaurants, water points and many public conveniences have been constructed here,” Shah informed.

With improvement in security, Kashmir has witnessed a huge influx of tourists all year round, including 16,000 ‘high-end’ tourists - mostly foreign nationals - who enjoy a quality experience with superior services in the Valley.

This high influx of tourists has, directly and indirectly, benefited the local populace and brought smiles on the faces of tourism stakeholders - hotels, guest houses, houseboats, homestays, and other tourism-related services.

With the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the two years of travel restrictions brought on by COVID-19 epidemic, the Jammu & Kashmir administration has focused on reviving tourism, which is now showing results.

Abhaa Sharma from Kerala found Kashmir “safe for tourists” and was certain the valley now had peace.

“For the last one week, we have been in Kashmir. Today, we decided to visit Aharbal waterfall. The situation is normal here. I also feel Kashmir is a safe destination for travellers and there are a lot of tourists here. The people, and their hospitality, are awesome," she said.

Pooja Mishra, another tourist from Delhi, was just happy to escape the scorching heat of the plains and be in the Valley.

"In Delhi, the temperature is hovering at 40 to 42 degree Celsius. Here it is around 10-12 degrees Celsius. It feels so great and trust me I don’t want to leave the serene surroundings. I would suggest Kashmir as a top travel destination,” she said.