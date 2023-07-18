Kashmir Becomes 'paradise On Earth' For Art And Culture Enthusiasts

As artists across the country begin to flock Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that art is flourishing and the artists coming from other parts of the country are eager to showcase their talent in Kashmir after the government has introduced one window approval.

“I am happy to see the artists coming from other parts of the country to Kashmir to showcase their art and to learn new art as well,” said L-G Manoj Sinha while addressing an Amrit Yuva Kalotsav at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, noticing the new face of Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said that the peaceful situation in the Kashmir Valley has helped his administration to promote art and culture in the region. The L-G said that peace was imperative for development and promotion of art and youths are helping in evolving a new atmosphere in Kashmir.

Citing an example, L-G Sinha, “One can now see youths enjoying ice-cream at the Jehlum River front and at the same time enjoying, playing, and listening to music. Art knows no boundaries and can soothe the nerves.” "These changes which are taking place in new Kashmir tells the world that peace has returned to the valley and everyone is walking towards the path of progress.

Reacting to the same, Zameer Ahmed, a theatre artist from Kashmir opined, “There are challenges for the revival of art, culture and languages but we have to work collectively and come up with solutions in a better way. There is a need to change our thoughts with time and project the requirements and issues of the younger generation in our theatre,”

In October 2021, Bollywood singer Adnan Sami, Santoor player Abhay Rustum Sopori and noted flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia enthralled the audience with their magical performances at a musical evening show held at Cheshmashahi Garden in Srinagar. In 2022, Kashmir University hosted mega Sufi Mushairah where eminent poets from different parts of the country entertained the audience with their performances.

In the last two years, Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed over 350 shoots which included films, web series and dramas. The government now has a film policy in place to make things easy for the film crews.