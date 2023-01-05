Kashmir-born Ahmad Ahanger, Chief IS Recruiter For India, Declared 'individual Terrorist'

The Centre on Thursday, January 4 declared Kashmir-born, Afghanistan-based terrorist Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

According to the Home Ministry, the Srinagar-born terrorist is presently based in Afghanistan and is one of the chief recruiters of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). The Ministry further stated that Ahmad Ahanger has close contacts with banned Al-Qaida and other Global Terrorist Groups and is engaged in restarting the Islamic State (IS) channels in India.

"Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger is working towards providing traction to militancy in Kashmir and has started the process of identifying people for inclusion in his Kashmir-based network. Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger was appointed as head of the Islamic State (IS) recruitment cell for India and had been instrumental in initiating an online India-centric ISIS propaganda magazine," teh Home Ministry said in a statement.

Stating that Ahanger is involved in terrorism, the Home Ministry added his name in the Fourth Schedule to the UAPA. For this, the Centre has amended Schedule 4 of the UAPA and inserted Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger as the 49th terrorist under the UAPA.

It is pertinent to mention that Schedule 4 of the UAPA includes terrorists such as chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed Maulana Masood Azhar, LeT chief Hafiz Sayeed, Dawood Ibrahim, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo. The last amendment in Schedule 4 was made by the notification on October 4 wherein the Central government added 10 terrorists including the chiefs of banned Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front (JKIF)

Who is terrorist Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger?

According to the Home Ministry, Ahmad Ahanger was born to Mohd. Abdullah Ahanger in Nawakadal of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in 1974. Though he moved to Afghanistan, Ahanger is a wanted terrorist in J&K for more than two decades.

Ahanger has also started planning terror-related strategies in Jammu and Kashmir by building coordination channels between various terrorist organisations, the Home Ministry said.

Notably, clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the UAPA act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.