Kashmir BSF Year End Review 2022: Check Their Several Achievements And Good Work

In a press statement, BSF Kashmir detailed their several achievements, good work, civic action programmes and other misc activities across the state during the entire year 2022.

The press statement read, “The Border Security Force, Kashmir Frontier, besides manning LoC in Kashmir Valley, is also deployed for ensuring VA/VP duty, safety/security of people, with full zeal and devotion. Despite numerous challenges, like inclement weather, constrained living conditions, infiltration, dangers of BAT action, sniping, IED threats, valiant BSF Jawans are standing undauntedly to secure the LoC & hinterland round the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching spirit.”

The press release further informed that the BSF during the year 2022, successfully launched joint operations in synergy with sister agencies, resulting in the neutralisation of 20 terrorists (10 local & 10 foreign terrorists), apprehension of 02 confirmed terrorists and 03 suspected pers and recovery of a large quantity of war like stores including AK series Rifle – 24, M series – 02, Pistol/Revolver – 20 along with their accessories, Comn Eqpts, Grenade – 27, more than 2500 live Rounds along with 02 Kgs of Explosives, IEDs – 04 & around 11 Kgs Narcotics.

Additionally, BSF regularly participates in Civic Action programmes, such as Free Medical Camps, Blood Donation Camps, evacuation (Airlifted) of civilian patients from snow-covered areas, Sports & Cultural Activities, to improve the skills and well-being of the border population.

In order to lessen the effects of the unfortunate flash flood that occurred on July 8, 2022, and caused widespread destruction, panic, and anxiety among the pilgrims, BSF emerged as the first responder. In order to conduct search and rescue operations, BSF forces and medical teams stationed nearby were quickly alerted. They also closely coordinated their efforts with those of the civil administration, according to the release.

Award in honour of their timely service

Around 11 BSF personnel were nominated for the Jeevan Raksha Padak award in honour of their timely, diligent, compassionate, and wise management of the situation in extremely stressful and emergency situations brought on by unfortunate events.

In celebration of 75 years of Independence, BSF celebrated "Azadi Ka Amrit Mohtsav" as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. On 27 August 2022, homage was paid to BSF Martyrs of the mountaineering expedition at Panamik, Nubra Valley Ladakh.

During the Rozgar Mela-2022 at Kashmir Frontier, more than 700 candidates were handed over the appointment letters by Hon’ble MoS (Finance) Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad in the Kashmir region.

Numerous steps were taken to upgrade the fundamental infrastructure at the local level in order to give Jawans along the Kashmir Frontier the most amenities possible. Additionally, Family Welfare Centers are operational in each unit where various Civil/Vocational courses are being offered for families of BSF personnel, keeping in mind the welfare of Jawan and their family members.

Ashok Yadav, IPS, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier said, “We are always there to serve the people of Kashmir and ensuring their well-being is our first and foremost priority.”