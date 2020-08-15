Kashmir Celebrates 74th Independence Day; Civilians Partake In Song & Dance Performances

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, people of the Kashmir valley joined in the celebrations, rejecting the attempts of the vested interests that have attempted to threaten the region's social fabric for decades.

Quoting Brigadier Usman, Jammu and Kashmir's newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said, "We remember the valour of Brigadier Usman who offered the supreme sacrifice while confronting the enemy. His last words were: “I may be dying, but the land for which we are fighting should not fall in the hands of the enemy.”

On the morning of August 15, visuals from the Kashmir valley show the passion of the young people in ushering in this new era of Independence a little over than a year since the abrogation of Article 370.

Flag hoisting was organised in Rafiabad, Qaziabad and Handwara areas including the Bangus Valley where children and adults joined in to salute the nation and the forces for safeguarding the country and maintaining the sanctity of its borders. The valley was seen lit up in the joy of children who celebrated the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and happiness.

While evoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee J&K LG Sinha remembered how emphasis was placed on-- Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat in Kashmir talking about the need to transform the UT using these ideals once again. "We want to transform the narrative once again. We want to make development, peace, progress and social harmony the most integral part of the narrative of Jammu and Kashmir," said Manoj Sinha.

On the occasion of Independence Day, cultural programmes, games and other activities were organised in Rafiabad, Qaziabad, and Handwara. The function saw active participation from the civilians who organised various song and dance performances to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. One of the highlights of the function was a Bhangra dance performance organised by two senior citizens which was welcomed with roars and claps.

The future vision for Jammu & Kashmir

While speaking on the transformation of Kashmir, Manoj Sinha stated that the government had taken 50 historic decisions to transform the face of the region since the abrogation of article 370 to achieve 5 targets-

A just and transparent system of governance, which will be dedicated to empowering the marginalized and weaker sections of society. A thriving grass-root level democracy. Maximum welfare by ensuring that every person benefits from government schemes. Accelerating the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Economic development, creation of employment opportunities and livelihood.

He added these targets were being achieved with the aid of 5 principles- Equality and Justice, the Panchayat Raj system, Inclusive welfare for all, Rapid development and Economic Development and Employment.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the land of Rishi Kashyap and is also the land of Prophet Mohammad. This land has also hosted Guru Nanak in his quest for enlightenment, while also accommodating the philosophy of Gautam Buddha," said Manoj Sinha. "It is my strongest and cherished belief that Jammu and Kashmir will immensely contribute to the realization of our dream of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’," he concluded.

