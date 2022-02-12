Amid the Hijab row, a student of a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, who topped the class 12 board exams, became the subject of vicious online trolling for not covering her head. Many of the social media users congratulated her for her massive feat while some criticised her for not wearing hijab.

According to the notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Tuesday, the student in question took the first position in the Science stream as well as overall (Science, Commerce and Home Science streams), scoring 499 marks out of 500.

However, disgruntled by her Facebook post without a hijab, one netizen said, "Our sisters r fighting for hijab in Karnataka and we so called Muslims in Kashmir r feeling proud to not have it."

Another said, "We Kashmiri feel ashamed when we see these girls. Our sisters in India are fighting for hijab but unfortunately, we have the right to wear but we are not obeying that right."

Hijab controversy

The hijab row had started towards the end of December last year when a few women students in Hijabs (headscarves) were denied entry to a government pre-university college in Udupi in Karnataka. As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

Karnataka High Court on Thursday, after hearing a petition challenging the ban on hijabs in educational institutions, passed an interim order, asking students not to wear 'religious things' till the disposal of the matter. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgently take up the Hijab matter, and said that it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at "appropriate time."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has extended holiday for all universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) till February 16 while pre-university colleges will remain shut till February 15.