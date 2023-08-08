Kashmir Couple Arrested For Posing As Bureaucrats, Duping People Of Lakhs

Suspended police personnel and his wife have been arrested for duping several people in Kashmir by impersonating top civil servants. The couple, identified as Man Mohan Ganjoo and his wife Ayoush Koul Ganjoo, are residents of Srinagar's Bhagat and have allegedly duped people of lakhs after promising jobs, transfers, and other favours.

According to the Srinagar Police, Man Mohan Ganjoo posed as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer while his wife pretended to be an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer to fleece several people. The police have recovered fake appointment and transfer orders, including Ganjoo's own order of induction into the IPS.

A Couple arrested for Impersonating as IPS & IAS Officer. They had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs/transfers & other favours. Accused: Manmohan Ganjoo (fake IPS) S/o Lt Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar & Ayoush Koul Ganjoo (fake IAS) his wife 1/3 pic.twitter.com/E85vwpZ6D1 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) August 7, 2023

"Manmohan Ganjoo is suspended police personnel. Laptops, and mobiles containing many fake transfer and appointment orders including his own order of induction into IPS seized. fraudulently possessed cash, jewellery and other incriminating articles also recovered from his house," said the Srinagar Police adding that three victims have come forward so far and reported fraud committed by the couple.

An FIR no 73/2023 under sections 170,419,420,467,468,471 of IPC has been registered in Sadder Police Station. "The public is requested not to fall prey to such fraudsters. Victims should report if they have been duped by this conman-couple," said the police.