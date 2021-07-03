Kashmir Diary - 149 Year Old Darbar Move Practice In J&K Ends Amid Ifs And Buts

Saying goodbye to the 149-year-old biannual tradition of shifting capitals between Srinagar and Jammu, by moving hundreds of official files physically in trucks on the treacherous Jammu-Srinagar highway, has generated a lot of debate whether the decision should be welcomed or not. There is a debate going on that whether it is a good decision that would save mounds of money and time, or Delhi is trying to change everything that was there earlier with the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the insiders, the decision was taken to save the economically deprived Jammu and Kashmir from further losses as its annual Darbar Move custom would cost approximately Rs 19, 858 lakhs every year. Then the shifting does not rest at a simple physical movement of the personnel. It is done at a huge cost.

If calculated for the 74 years period since the accession of the Muslim dominated princely erstwhile state of J&K by Maharaja Hari Singh to Union of India in 1947, the expenditure reaches to a huge amount. It was impossible for the UT administration to afford the expenditure costs to sustain and perpetuate an arrangement of bi-annual shifting of its capital two times a year.

The practice of the Darbar originated in 1872 from the discomfort of the then ruler of Jammu and Kashmir with the harshness of the winter in Kashmir and the sweltering heat of Jammu in summers.

“Almost six weeks were lost in closing, opening and shifting of the top administrative machinery of the now union territory every year. But then the Darbar employees would have to be paid for all these six weeks for which no work was done in the Secretariat.

The amount would come to Rs.6952.338 lakhs on this head,” said an employee working with the Finance department here.

On each Darbar, a move allowance was paid to the employees who had to shift from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa. The allowance was increased periodically from Rs.6000/- in 2011; Rs.10,000/- in 2015; Rs.15,000/- in 2018 and Rs.25,000/- thereafter.

The payment would not end with the above lump sum amount. A Temporary Move Allowance of Rs. 2,000/- per month (bringing the amount of this allowance to a total of Rs. 24,000/- annually to each person) was also paid to each moving employee.

The actual expenditure on this count ultimately would accumulate to Rs.75000/- per employee. Huge sums were expended by the government on accommodation, transportation and security of the move employees in the twin capital cities of the erstwhile state.

While questioning the move, CPI-M leader M Y Tarigami has asked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha some direct questions like, “wherefrom will the Raj Bhawan work?: “Where will Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), administrative secretaries and other senior officers remain seated? If they work digitally, wherefrom will they operate physically? If people have to meet any officer, where will they meet with him or her? There is no clarity on this issue,” Tarigami, a former legislator from Kulgam asks.

He further questioned that as and when elections are held in J&K, wherefrom the Assembly will operate, and wherefrom the Chief Minister and his council of ministers will work?

It is pertinent to mention here that the UT administration on June 30, cancelled the allotment of residential accommodations of Darbar Move employees in Jammu and Srinagar. The employees have been given 21 days to vacate their accommodations.

“If the allotment of residential accommodations of Darbar Move employees in Jammu and Srinagar has been cancelled, where will they be stationed now?” asked Tarigami.

Tarigami said there is no clarity over all these issues and it has created uncertainty amid the prevailing tough times.

“The government must come up with a proper plan and mechanism as to how they intend to operate the Civil Secretariat and its affiliated offices now,” Tarigami asked.

“The practice of moving the secretariat to and from Jammu and Srinagar is a testimony to our complex history and tradition.

Seeing it through the prism of only financial implications is absolutely erroneous,” says senior leader of the National conference, Mustafa Kamal. The move (LG decision) only has increased the gap between the two culturally diverse regions, he suggests.