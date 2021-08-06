'Kashmir Diary': On 2nd Anniversary Of Abrogation Of Art 370, People Hopeful For New Dawn

Two years after the abrogation of Article 370, the slogan of BJP’s "Naya Kashmir" is somehow giving hope to many people, who are calling it a “new dawn” while traditional politicians have rebuked it as a "joke on the ground”. The Modi government is confident that the developmental push and its anti-corruption policy are visible on the ground.

Though, one cannot compare the last 70 years with 2 years of development; it will take some time to become visible on the ground as the game of J&K's development has just begun.

On January 7, 2020, the Modi government gave approval to an industrial development scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This move was seen to give a fresh thrust to job creation and skill development in the region and to attract new investment as the region has not witnessed any major investment for decades.

The government of India has been liberal in providing funds for education and sports in Jammu and Kashmir. The combined budget of education and sports of the union territory is Rs 2386 crores, which is way more than various bigger states and UTs.

The Centre is also coordinating with the UT administration to initiate projects that were long pending that include- 02 large-sized IT parks, that are coming up in JK. In the last 2 years, the government fulfilled its commitment of achieving 100 per cent household electrification with 24x7 power for all.

To create a vibrant film ecosystem and to make the region the film industry's favourite once again, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Union Territory's Film Policy, the move is also seen as a reflection of a changing development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, post abrogation of Article 370, the traditional politicians have lost their relevance on the ground. These leaders are more in a dilemma now as to how to approach the people/voters and what to offer them. Will they talk to voters about autonomy, self-rule, or the position of Jammu and Kashmir pre abrogation? What will they bargain for? Even if they make effort to approach people, is there a real political space available?

Both politicians and their politics are struggling for space and the only thing that is getting registered are the anti-terror operations being carried by police and security forces. As per the police department here, terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced significantly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The newly carved UT also witnessed not only a downturn in recruitment to terror ranks, but the number of law-and-order incidents too have dropped significantly.

As per the figures available, from August 2017 to July 2019, 1,394 law and order incidents have been registered whereas from August 2019 to July 2021, only 382 such incidents were registered. The data further suggests that no civilian and police/SFs were killed in law-and-order incidents after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley.

In 2020, DDC Polls, the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state was held. This was the first time that DDC polls were not only incident-free but were also held in a peaceful atmosphere.

A big security move was observed when the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued an order, directed its field units to deny security clearance for passport and other government services to all those involved in “law and order and stone-pelting cases”.

PM Modi and his way of politics have hit the regional politicians hard and now a majority of them find themselves directionless and in darkness.

And to come out from this darkness, in June, current year, these political parties saw a ray of hope coming, when the invitation was extended for the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Modi. During meetings, apart from registering their grievances – All leaders preferred silence over the issue of Article 370.

In October 2020, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed, the move was seen as to seek relevance for the mainstream politics in much-changed turf.

As per the PAGD leaders ----- they came together to fight for the restoration of the special constitutional status of the erstwhile state of JK, however, with the announcements of results of DDC elections, many of them choose their own path citing personal differences or grudges.

Politicians and political parties may have their own agendas but the common man on the street is looking towards the union government with high hopes. Though 2 years is very little time to judge such historical decisions, there undoubtedly is some change visible on the ground. The way the union government has articulated its vision about the union territory, it’s expected that JK will soon be marching on the superhighway of peace, progress, and massive development as envisaged by PM Modi.