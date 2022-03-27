Kashmir Emerging As Centre For Investments: Piyush Goyal; 'FDI In India Broke All Records'

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, while speaking about foreign direct Investments, averred that India had witnessed record investment in the past six years. As per Goyal, ‘FDI investments have broken all records, year after year for past seven years and continues to do so.’ He further added that India had emerged as a preferred place of investment under the NDA rule. Even during COVID years, the country had recorded good investment figures, he emphasised.

While deliberating on the growth and opportunity-induced environment being endured in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister stated that ‘Kashmir has become a centre of attraction from investors in India and abroad.’

Kashmir emerging as 'centre of attraction for investors'

Piyush Goyal went on to say that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 has opened the paths for development in the Union Territory. The Commerce Minister supported his opinion by adding that the growing FDI investment in J&K was evident by the fact that a 40-member delegation from UAE recently visited the Union Territory to deliberate over investment opportunities.

A high-level business delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) landed in the summer capital J&K to enhance ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region.

#WATCH | FDI in the last 7 years has broken all records... The way Kashmir has become an attraction for investors in India & abroad after the abrogation of Article 370, was evident when a high-level delegation from UAE came to J&K: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on FTA with Dubai pic.twitter.com/hxMviiQE4E — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

UAE delegation visits Jammu & Kashmir to look over investment opportunities

A 40-member delegation from the UAE reached the Valley for a four-day (March 20-23) visit, months after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Dubai visit. The delegation also included Indian businessmen based in the UAE and a representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi.

In January, Jammu and Kashmir signed five MoUs with Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC, Century Financial, Noon E-commerce, and others.

`Century Financial’ has agreed to invest $100 million in coming months by setting up three hotels and one commercial-cum-residential complex in the Union Territory.

The LG Manoj Sinha expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir will be getting investments in the next six months. With the focus on growth, the newly carved UT of Jammu & Kashmir is also working towards encouraging and creating conditions that will enable the promotion of human resource skills, creation of new employment opportunities and development of new designs in the handloom and handicrafts sector, LG Sinha had said.

Image: PTI