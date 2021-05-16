Kashmir: Forces Detect And Neutralise IED Near Turkhwangam, Shopian

A tragedy was saved by the Indian security forces on Sunday as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was timely detected by forces along with Kashmir police in Turkawangam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. No damage was reported as the suspected Pakistan terrorists exploded the IED from a distance. The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Reportedly, the Jammu and Kashmir police were made aware of the blast by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on police and security forces of Turkawangam village, and following the warning, an intense search operation was launched. The explosive was deducted on Sunday morning and bombs were neutralized however, the IED had blasted between Tugaon and Turkawangam area.

Today morning, an IED was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by the security forces. The security forces are committed to foil all attempts of terrorists to disturb peace in Kashmir: Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/EIeG5yhRWl — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

IED recovered from Pulwama

The unfortunate incident from the Shopian district comes a day after a 10-kg IED was recovered from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Saturday attack was suspected to be planted by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist outfit that had planned to carry out a major attack. The officials had informed that a major terror attack was avoided by the forces.

In April, an IED material was recovered from the Kamraazpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district by the Indian Army. In February, reports had come out stating that IED attacks by terrorists were on a rise in Kashmir generating worrisome concerns for security. In February a major explosion had rocked the Pazalpora area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir. Prior to that, a soldier was martyred and three others sustained injuries when an IED was exploded in Kulgam area of South Kashmir.