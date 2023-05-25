Kashmir: G20 Delegates In Srinagar Enjoy Local Market, Golf, Yoga & Much More | IN PICS

Delegates attending the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar enjoyed a session of golf and visited famous tourist sites including the,Dal Lake in the city on Wednesday, officials said.

In the morning, the delegates took part in a yoga session held in the lawns of a luxury hotel where they are residing. The G20 delegates and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant played golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC).

The delegates also visited Nishat — the famed 12 terraced Mughal garden — on the banks of the Dal Lake, the officials further said.

Following that, the delegates visited the recently redeveloped Polo View market in the heart of the city.

The G20 delegates also interacted with shopkeepers and bought some local art souvenirs and other items, the officials said.

Later in the day, the delegates visited Parimahal, the abode of fairies. The seven-terraced garden is perched upon the Zabarwan range, overlooking the city and the Dal Lake.

The G20 delegates earlier also went for a joyride on the popular Shikara boats in Srinagar on the first day of the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting. The meeting started on May 22 and will continue till May 24 in J&K, which is witnessing its first international since the abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of J&K and Ladakh as two Union Territories. About 60 representatives from G20 nations are in Srinagar for the event.