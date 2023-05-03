Kashmir G20 Meeting: Authorities Tighten Security; NSG Teams To Be Deployed At All Venues

Ahead of the G20 meeting, which is to be held in Kashmir by the end of May, security arrangements have been heightened for the high-profile event, with National Security Guard (NSG) teams being deployed at all venues.

"The NSG team, along with the Special Operation Group (SOG), will be deployed at all G20 venues to counter any fidayeen attack," said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

Kumar further added that the places where G20 delegates will visit, will remain under security surveillance throughout, ahead of the scheduled summit date.

ADGP said, "In the coming days, Marine Commandos (MARCOS) too will be deployed around water (bodies and lakes) in order to provide a strong security cover around the summit venues."

Kashmir Zone police working on busting terror modules

Apart from preparing a 'security plan' for a grand event, the Kashmir Zone police are working on busting terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates in the valley.

Meanwhile, ADGP Kashmir Zone, Kumar said that the deployment of security personnel will be done in such a way that locals and tourists are unlikely to have any inconvenience during the grand event.

Pertinently, in less than 48 hours, today (May 2) was the second security meeting on G-20 preparation.

The meeting was chaired by ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar and attended by GOC Kilo Force Major General Mohit Seth, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Manvinder Singh Bhatia, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav, Joint Director SIB Dipankar Trivedi, and others in Srinagar.