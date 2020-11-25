Kashmir Gets Own Version Of 'Ted Talks' - 'Mashq Talks' Podcast That Nurtures Young Talent

A unique podcast named ‘Mashq Talks’ that offers a platform to the local youth to connect with the world through their talents has been making waves in Kashmir.

Mashq Talks in the Kashmiri language is an episodic series of audio or video files that aims is to connect young Kashmiris to the world through digital media. The podcast is available on the music-streaming platforms, where young talented individuals who have achieved success can inspire the next generation. Founder of Mashq Talks, Umar Nisar said he attempted to offer Kashmir its own "Ted Talks".

"It is as same as 'Ted Talks'. We started a podcast, through which we targeted 100 Kashmiri influencers and featured them. Kashmir has an abundance of talent but at the same time, it lacks a platform. So, I created this," founder Nisar said. "We have also started an initiative for the collection of funds for the talented youth of the Valley. This podcast is by the youth, for the youth, of the youth," he added.

'A great initiative'

Writer Sulah Shabir, who featured on Mashq Talks, said, "I have been writing for the last six years but I am in limelight only for the last six months. This happened because we don't know how to reach the audience through our talent. We have lots of talent but no exposure and this is our biggest drawback as our social and political situations are not well. This podcast is a big initiative. Now, the youth will have a platform to showcase their talent."

Bisma Ayoub, an artist who is also featured on Mashq Talks, said the podcast paves the way for the youth to come out and showcase their talent. "It is a big platform for us. The new generation and young artists will get the desired audience. The youth will now come out to showcase their talents on Mashq Talks," she said.

These podcasts are available on all online platforms including Spotify, Google Podcast, Reverse, Radio Public, Facebook For Creators, PostBean, Breaker, PostCasts, and other international platforms.

