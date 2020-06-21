'Great Achievement': Kashmir IG Hails CRPF After Three Terrorists Were Killed In Srinagar

After three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Sunday, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar hailed the commendable job of the CRPF. Three local terrorists were killed by security forces in Zadibal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar in a gun battle, the second in just over a month in the city.

Addressing a press conference, Vijay Kumar stated that the leadership has played a key role in every operation, adding that within the last four months, 4 chiefs of terrorist organisation have been killed.

"CRPF did a commendable job. Parents of 2 terrorists are here. They will do the identification. Leadership has played a key role in every operation Within 4 months, 4 chiefs of terrorist organisation have been killed. It is a great achievement My target was to neutralise maximum terrorists till June 30. Most of the militants are in South Kashmir," said Kumar.



"Since they were local terrorists, we asked some prominent people to appeal to the 3 terrorists to surrender but they didn't budge and threw a hand grenade instead & were killed in the ensuing gun battle," he added.

READ: Army chopper makes precautionary landing in eastern Ladakh; crew & passengers safe

READ: 3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday, police said. Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the Zoonimar area of the city, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation this morning, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to a gunfight. Three militants have been killed in the encounter, the official said, adding that their identities were yet to be ascertained. The exchange of fire is going on. Authorities have suspended mobile and internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said. Restrictions on the movement of people have also been imposed in most parts in downtown areas of the city, the official added.

READ: 133 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total 5,388

READ: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Jammu