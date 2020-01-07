'Tried To Persuade Him To Surrender But He Refused': Kashmir I-G On Awantipora Encounter

After the encounter that neutralized Hizbul Mujahideen affiliated terrorist in Awantipora on Tuesday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Kashmir has said that the police force appealed to him to surrender which was recorded by the people present at the encounter location who saw the security forces appealing to the terrorist to surrender, however, the terrorist hurled grenade and chose to engage in gun battle.

Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir on Awantipora encounter: We always first appeal to such people to surrender and the incident was recorded by the people present there who saw us appealing to him before he was killed. https://t.co/8goEMdm8rq — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

The IG on the Awantipora encounter said, "When we received the information that Shahid is hiding we tried to persuade him to surrender by sending his family to talk to him but he refused to cooperate and threw a grenade. Following which encounter started in which he was killed".

Arms and ammunition recovered from the neutralized terrorist

The neutralized terrorist was identified as Shahid and was said to be a resident of Bijbehara. Arms and ammunition were also recovered during the investigation.

Last week, in another incident, a dreaded terrorist was captured by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He was identitfed as the wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Nisar Dar and was arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces on Friday night. The captured terrorist was a resident of Srinagar.

According to reports, he had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes, the police said.

(With ANI inputs)

