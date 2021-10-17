Kashmir IGP Issues Emergency Advisory For Non-local Labourers Amid Targeted Killings

In wake of recent targeted back-to-back attacks on non-local labourers, the Jammu and Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has issued an emergency advisory to non-local labourers on Sunday. In a letter addressed to 'all dispols of Kashmir Zone including PDs', the Kashmir IGP asked all non-local labourers to be brought to the nearest police, CAPF and army camps.

"All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdictions be brought to nearest police/CAPF/Army establishments/camps Just now. The matter is most urgent," the letter read.

The emergency advisory was issued after two more non-local labourers- Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev- were shot dead by terrorists at Wanpoh in the Kulgam district on Sunday. In the incident, one non-local labourer was injured who has been shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

In October, several civilians, especially non-locals, have been targeted by terrorists in the valley. On October 6, Srinagar chemist and Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindoo were shot dead. Within 60 minutes, a non-local street vendor and a civilian were attacked. On October 7, two teachers were assassinated. On Saturday, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh and a street hawker were shot dead by terrorists. In all, seven non-locals have been killed by terrorists in the past one week in Kahsmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dr SP Vaid said that the people of Kashmir should support non-locals. Backing Kashmir IGP's order, he said that the lives of non-locals must be protected.

In the wake of targeted killings in Kashmir, dozens of people belonging to minority communities- Hindus and Sikhs- in the union territory, have left. Meanwhile, police have launched a massive crackdown and have detained hundreds with terror links.