Kashmir: Kulgam Police Arrests Top OGW Of Jaish-e-Mohammed From IGI Airport, New Delhi

Kashmir's Kulgam Police on Friday arrested a top OGW (Over Ground Worker) of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit Muneeb Ahmed Sofi Bijbehara from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. According to sources, Munib Sofi had been deported from Qatar on Friday and was working for a Pakistani terrorist named Waleed Bhai, who was killed in an encounter at Kulgam last year.

Kulgam police #arrested a wanted top OGW of JeM #terror outfit Munib Sofi of Bijbehara from Indira Gandhi International #Airport, #NewDelhi who deported today from Qatar. He was working for Pakistani #terrorist Waleed Bhai who was killed in an #encounter at #Kulgam last year. pic.twitter.com/5ubiCHmwPz — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 5, 2021

Kashmir: Top OGW JeM terror outfit arrested

Sources further revealed that the role of the said OGW had surfaced in an FIR number 58/2020 usS 13, 18, 19, 38, 39 ULA(P) Act. The accused arrested in the said case disclosed that he along with other OGWs were collecting money for JeM from various districts in Kashmir and were handing over the collected amount to Muneeb Ahmad Sofi who was in Qatar and was in contact with an active terrorist of JeM Waleed Bhai R/O Pakitan for purchase of arms and ammunition from Pakistan. Earlier, a lookout notice was published against Muneeb and a non-bailable warrant u/s 25 Police Act was obtained from the concerned court.

