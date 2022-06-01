Kashmir Minority Forum Rejects Centre's Security Measures; Demands Relocation From Valley

As protests grip Jammu & Kashmir, the Kashmir Minority Forum on Wednesday issued a statement urging the Centre to take a 'bold step' and relocate the pandit community outside the valley. In the press note, the body asserted that 'lollipops' such as accommodation, transfers, safety and security given by the government will not work, and their only demand is to be relocated elsewhere.

"Through this press note, it is informed to all the minority employees of valley, administration and media that the lollipops (accommodation, transfers, safety and security) given by the government will not work now and we are rejecting these grabbers, we cannot continue our jobs by risking our lives. We are sure that government will discuss our only demand of Relocation outside valley and take some bold step towards this with immediate effect. The government has to be very clear on the issue," the Kashmir Minority Forum said.

Home Minister Amit Shah Calls For Key Security Meeting On J&K

Earlier, sources had revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for an important meeting to discuss security concerns with respect to the Union Territory. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has been summoned to the national capital for the meeting, which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of Security Agencies are also expected to be present.

As per sources, the Home Minister will raise the issues of the Kashmiri pandits in the valley. The meeting will be held around noon on June 3 in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, LG Manoj Sinha also chaired a high-level meeting. At J&K L-G's meet, sources say, the government decided to take confidence-building measures to ensure that the employees feel safe and secure. Prime Minister's Package employees and others from minority communities posted in the Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process will be completed by Monday. Senior officers will visit the employees for first-hand appraisal of concerning issues.

DCs and SPs will also actively monitor the complaints of such employees. They will also carry out assessments of accommodation of the PM Package and minority community employees. It will be ensured that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner, sources have added.