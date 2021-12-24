Kashmiri Pandit Community Demands Representation In J&K Assembly, Parliament

Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community informed Republic that they have sent a draft to the Delimitation Commission demanding seat reservations in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and in Parliament.

A Kashmiri Pandit activist, RK Bhat, told Republic, "We demand seven seats more in J&K Assembly for Kashmiri Pandits".

"We are upset over the fact that displaced communities who are residing in the UT for the past 31 years are homeless, nameless, identityless," Bhat added.

The community members appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and Delimitation Commission to whom the final report is yet to reach, to provide four seats in the Assembly and wight seats in Parliament.

'No Kashmiri Pandits or Hindus displaced from J&K': MHA

Earlier on December 8, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs informed that there has been no displacement of Kashmiri Pandits or Hindus from Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed. Union Minister stated that some Kashmiri pandit families have moved to the Jammu region and this was done due to the transfer of government employees from Kashmir to Jammu and because of the winter vacation in educational institutes.

In a written response to questions raised by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Rajya Sabha, the MHA said, "After the repeal of Article 370, no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the Valley. However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women, and children, living in Kashmir have moved to the Jammu region. These families are of government employees, many of whom move to Jammu in winter as part of the movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions."

