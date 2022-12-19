Kashmir Pandits Hold Protest In Jammu Amid Threats By Terror Outfit

After Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot the Resistance Front (TRF) issued a threat to Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package on Sunday, now Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest demanding a relocation.

In the letter, the TRF warned the Kashmiri Pandit government employees and threatened them with more targeted killings. This happened after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to the under-construction location of the transit colonies of Kashmir Pandit employees in Baramulla and Bandipora. At Odina village in the Sumbal area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir, the J&K administration is creating transit homes for migrant Kashmir Pandit workers.

List of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees released by TRF

Earlier this month, a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees was released by TRF, and two such threats were also issued earlier.

Kashmir Pandit employees working in the valley under PM's Rehabilitation Package also shifted to Kashmir and are constantly demanding relocation.

'9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in J&K in 3 years,' says Nityanand Rai

On Wednesday, while discussing the conditions of Kashmiri Pandits in the state Rajya Sabha was informed that nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020 by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. He also stated that a portal has been unveiled by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on September 7, 2021, for Kashmiri migrants' grievances.