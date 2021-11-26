Kashmir Police Opens Complaints Portal For Transparency

Police in Kashmir has come up with an online public grievance redress mechanism to bring transparency in the department by promising action within a fortnight, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

The action came on the order of Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar to bring transparency in the department police station level up, he said.

To this end, the website of zonal police headquarters, Kashmir, (https://kashmirpolice.jk.gov.in) has been facilitated with public grievance redress mechanism, he said.

According to the new mechanism, any person can file a complaint against misuse of power by police or any other officer in the department by accessing the link on the website and provide the details asked.

The complaint shall be monitored by a designated officer at the zonal police headquarter, Kashmir, and appropriate action will be taken within 15 days from the date of the complaint, said the spokesperson.

The police also solicited suggestions to improve public-police relationship from the public.

The reply or action taken report shall be conveyed to the sender through mail within the 15 day period, the spokesperson added.

