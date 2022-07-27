Kashmir: Posters Of Wanted Terrorists Put Up In Shopian To Create Awareness Among Locals

Posters of some of the most-wanted terrorists were put up in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, warning civilians not to be misled by their antics. Images of terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who lure youngsters to join terror ranks, were displayed at the gates of a street in Shopian. The Pakistan-based terrorists brainwash Kashmiri youngsters to kill innocent civilians in the name of Jihad, thereby creating an atmosphere of terror in the union territory.

This year, the Valley witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including police officials, teachers, and sarpanches, since January. Massive protests have been carried out over the months by the Kashmiri Pandit community in J&K in view of escalated terrorist attacks on civilians.

Govt takes measures for safety of Kashmiri Pandits

Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed on Tuesday that the government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (Home) listed various Central measures including robust security, intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, patrolling in residential areas of Kashmiri Pandits, etc.

He also informed that the CISF is providing training to security personnel of state agencies as well as public sector undertakings for the same.

On Monday, Rai said the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir and there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.