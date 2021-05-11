Kashmir Samaritan Sets Up Floating Ambulance On Shikara To Help People Amid COVID

As the nation grapples with the devastating second wave of COVID-19, good samaritans are emerging from all parts of the country to help the COVID-19 patients and other needy people amid the national health crisis. Among those is Srinagar-based Tariq Ahmad Patloo who started a boat ambulance service equipped with healthcare facilities, to transport people through the Dal lake and help them reach hospitals.

Patloo who owned a houseboat in Srinagar, came up with the idea of the floating ambulance last year after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

"Considering the situation at hospitals and homes due to rising cases, I have set up this facility for people. I got a number of phone calls for assistance and I provided them proper help as per their requirement. Presently the ambulance is equipped with first aid, stretcher, wheelchair, BP set, and PPE kits," Patloo told ANI.

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar-based Tariq Ahmad Patloo sets up floating ambulance to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. He says, "Considering the situation at hospitals and homes due to rising cases, I've set up this facility for people, which has PPE kits, stretchers & wheelchair." pic.twitter.com/TdUOEJjKFi — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Patloo said nobody was ready to escort him to the hospital when he was infected with COVID-19 due to the fear of virus infection, prompting him to start a service of his own to help the needy patients amid the health crisis. Patloo said he also plans to provide oxygen service to needy patients.

"This ambulance has siren and speaker facilities which are being used for announcements aimed to make people aware regarding wearing masks and other important things. I tried my best to make this ambulance friendly for people and within two to three days oxygen facility will also be available," Patloo added.

He has also requested the government to provide him with a doctor for the boat ambulance, so it can help in emergency cases. Residents of the region have said that more such ambulances are required to cover the need for medical services in the area. Although the region has medical facilities, the topography of the union territory makes it challenging for the residents of the remote areas to have access to medical services.

However, the District Disaster Management Authority has recently established a COVID care centre in Srinagar's Bemina area. The 100 oxygenated bed facility has also come up in the city's Hajj House to treat patients requiring isolation and treatment of moderate symptoms. The Indian Army has also set up 40 bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients in Baramulla to help mitigate the rising challenges due to the virus surge. Witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu & Kashmir authorities have extended the 'Corona curfew' by seven days in all 20 districts. The curfew will be in effect till May 17, 2021 (Monday). The curfew will be strictly implemented except for a few essential services.

Pictures of Floating Ambulance

(STORY INPUTS AND IMAGE CREDIT: ANI)