Kashmir: Seven Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Brings Total Cases To 27

Seven more people were tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the union territory to 27.

Those include a 56-year-old man from Jawahar Nagar (uptown area), who had a travel history to Indonesia, and four other persons, aged between 28 to 35 years, from Hajin area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who had come in contact with a 65-year-old man who died of the disease recently. The other two include a couple, a 45-year-old man, and his wife (40) from Ahmad Nagar suburb in Srinagar. They had returned from Mumbai, sources said.

A J&K government spokesperson in a tweet confirmed the cases. “Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared. 7 more positive cases in Srinagar today. 4 cases- history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation; other three- travel history outside J&K contacts being traced".

Likely increase in cases

With these fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 27, and one of them, the 65-year-old man from Hyderpora (uptown area), died recently. One of them, a 67-year-old woman who was the first COVID-19 patient in the Valley, has recovered at SKIMS Soura, the Valley’s only tertiary care hospital.

Meanwhile, sources said that doctors at SKIMS Soura fear there will be an increase in cases. “There are at least three patients with high viral load and their test reports are expected by this evening or tomorrow,” sources said.

Curfew continues

Meanwhile, the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the tenth consecutive, even as police booked several people for defying the lockdown by organising congregational prayers on Friday. While most of the mosques and shrines in the Valley were shut, a few mosques held the Friday prayers. Pertinently, the police booked several people for defying the prohibitory orders and organising the prayers.

