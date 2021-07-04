Kashmir Sikh Delegation Meets HM Amit Shah On Anti-conversion Law Amid Abduction Cases

After reports of Sikh girls being abducted and forcefully converted to Islam surfaced, there has been a demand for anti-conversion law in Jammu and Kashmir. A delegation from the All-Sikh Gurudwara management of Kashmir met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday demanding confirmation on the same. Reportedly, the delegation requested Home Minister Amit Shah to take up the issue of conversion and provide some relief in form of anti-conversion law. The management has also requested a UP, MP-like law in Kashmir to protect forceful conversion.

According to the Gurudwara committee, till now over 150 cases has been reported in Kashmir. The demand for anti-conversion law rose after two Sikh girls were allegedly kidnapped and converted into Islam on June 27. Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, had taken a serious view of reports of Sikh girls falling victim to 'love jihad' and has written to Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha seeking a law to prevent forceful religious conversions on the pretext of marriages. As per reports, two Sikh girls from Kashmir had been abducted and converted to Islam.

SAD leader brings back one of the victims

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson and DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on June 29 had brought back Manmeet Kaur from Srinagar who was allegedly forcefully converted to Islam. She reached Delhi IGI Airport T3 from Srinagar at 5 pm and is now safe with her family. After meeting her daughter, Manmeet's mother was very thankful for the government's intervention and was overwhelmed as her daughter had finally returned. Recently two Sikh girls were allegedly kidnapped and converted to Islam, Sirsa has assured that he will also bring another girl Danpreet Kaur back to her family.

Sikh Delegation Meets MoS Kishan Reddy

The Sikh community had also protested against religious conversion, and met MoS home G Kishan Reddy and submitted a memorandum of their demands including an anti-conversion law. After the meeting, they have handed over a draft of demands to MoS at his residence. As per the Sikh leader's, a strong law was demanded towards the incident from the government. They have urged for equal rights for the minority Sikhs residing in Jammu and Kashmir.