Kashmir: Six-day Strict Lockdown Kicks In As COVID-19 Cases Mount To 15000

The six-day strict lockdown announced by the union territory administration across Kashmir to prevent the spread of cases of coronavirus began on Thursday. Complete restrictions were observed on the movement of public transport including busses, mini busses, sumos, and auto-rikshaws. Only medical emergencies and essential services were being allowed across Kashmir with most of the roads barricaded by the city police.

However, agriculture, horticulture, and construction activities were allowed to continue in accordance with disaster management guidelines. The movement of goods carriers, LPG, and oil tankers were also allowed unhindered.

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the Valley as the disease has claimed the lives of some 265 people alone in Kashmir.

Pertinently, since 'Unlock 2', COVID-19 positive cases have shown a huge spike, particularly in the Valley. In Kashmir Valley, on 9 March the first case was reported, the first 1,000 patients took 67 days to accumulate till May 15. In the next 16 days till May 31, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 2,446. In June, 5,051 positive cases were reported while till 22 July (late evening), 8,214 people tested positive for the infection.

Re-impose lockdown

In view of the “grim” situation, many medical experts had urged the government to re-impose lockdown across the Valley to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar district administration has made COVID negative reports mandatory for migrant workers to enter city, besides appointing a nodal officer for the regulated entry of non-local laborers into the capital. Any case of illegal entry beyond the manifest shall be put under the category of mandatory paid quarantine at Pantha-chowk camp, outskirts of Srinagar.

