Kashmir To Get Its First-ever Vistadome Coach With LED Lights, Rotatable Seats, GPS System

Kashmir's first Vistadome coach has passed the ‘fitness test’ today at Banihal railway station as the services from Banihal-Budgam will begin by the end of this month, officials said. “All arrangements have been finalised regarding the service. We are just waiting for the final directions from the higher-ups,” an official informed.

(Credit: Mubashir Hussain, Republic World)

In a day, the 40-seater couch will make ‘one round trip’ between Banihal-Budgam railway stations. The distance of 110 Kms will be covered in only 90 minutes. “In the Vistadome coach, passengers will experience better services and the outside view will be breathtaking, the coach is equipped with extra-large glass windows, inbuilt GPS-based information system, LED lights, rotatable seats," he said on the condition of anonymity. "Most of the components used in the coach are from the factory in Chennai, only a few of them have been imported from Poland,” he added.

(Credit: Mubashir Hussain, Republic World)

Recently, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Kashmir and had announced that the railway line connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country will be completed this year, and special 'Vande Bharat' trains will begin operating in the Union Territory the following year.

Vaishnaw said that the Udhampur-Banihal track, connecting Jammu with Srinagar, will be completed by December this year, or early 2024. With this, the Udhampur-Baramulla railway line in J&K will be completed.

The Minister, during his visit, announced that a special training academy for engineers in Jammu, as well as a Vande Bharat Express train maintenance facility will be established at Budgam in central Kashmir.

(Credit: Mubashir Hussain, Republic World)

In May, the Northern Railways had revealed its plans to begin work on the 50-km Baramulla-Uri railway line for which tenders have been floated. Presently, the survey is being done, which is expected to be completed by the next few months. The extension of the railway line from Baramulla to Uri is expected to improve connectivity to Baramulla, Srinagar, and Banihal.

The project (Baramulla-Uri railway line) would be important from a strategic point of view too. It will be a big help in the transportation of the troops, equipment and other supplies to the forward areas along the Line of Control.