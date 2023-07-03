Kashmir To Kanyakumari Via Train By 2023 End, Katra-Banihal Track On Verge Of Completion

Katra and Banihal in Jammu is likely to have a rail link by the end of 2023 as all impediments have been cleared, bringing the dream of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari closer to reality. The 111-kilometre-long Katra-Banihal railway track is the last hurdle in connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Senior Indian Railways officials informed Republic Media Network that the Railway Ministry is mulling to establish a separate division of Indian Railways for Jammu and Kashmir. Presently, the officers deployed in Jammu report to the Ferozepur division of Indian Railways. The new division of Indian Railways will also lead to changes in existing Ferozepur, Ambala, and Delhi divisions of Indian Railways.

Katra-Banihal rail link big challenge

The 111-kilometre-long stretch is considered one of the most challenging as more than 87 per cent of the length includes tunnels and bridges. The Katra-Banihal rail link has 37 bridges including India's longest transportation tunnel of length 12.76 kms and 27 tunnels. Out of nine stations in the Katra- Banihal rail link, a majority are inside tunnels and over bridges.

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav had visited Jammu earlier and expressed satisfaction about the progress. “The work is going on at a rapid pace and the project will see completion by year end as a major push has been given to the project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself,” said Vaishnav.

More than 90 per cent work of the Katra- Banihal rail link has been completed with work going on five main bridges. The construction of a 12.89 km tunnel has also been completed. It is also India’s largest escape tunnel. Earlier this year, two tunnels including the 12.75 km long one was completed which will act as a rescue tunnel in case of any contingency.

Northern Railways deploys more security personnel

Stepping up to the opening of rail link later in 2023, Northern Railways has issued an order deploying 223 Railway Protection Force personnel from Ambala, Lucknow, Ferozepur, Moradabad and Delhi division of Indian Railway. A total of 26 RPF personnel from Ambala, 82 from New Delhi, 41 each from Lucknow and Ferozepur, and 32 from Moradabad will be transferred to Jammu.

An order has also been issued for transfer of 200 posts from North East Frontier Railway to Northern Railway. The additional force will help in bolstering the security of trains and other railway properties.