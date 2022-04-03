'Kashmir To Remain Integral Part Of India,' Asserts Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

In response to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's recent remarks on the Kashmir issue, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated on Sunday that Kashmir has always been and would always be an integral part of India.

Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa recently stated that if India takes a step forward, Pakistan is willing to resolve the Kashmir issue.

While speaking to ANI, Union Minister Shekhawat also stated that the Pakistan-occupied portion of India's Kashmir is a vital part of India, and that any initiative from Pakistan's government or army will be welcomed.

"Kashmir has always been and will always be a part of India." In addition, Pakistan occupies a portion of India's Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. "We will welcome any idea that the Pakistan government or army has to liberate it," the Union minister further said.

Pakistan willing to speak to India to settle outstanding issues, including Kashmir conflict: COAS Bajwa

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa stated that Pakistan is willing to speak with India to address all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir issue, ahead of the crucial no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on Sunday.

Pakistan's COAS was reported by Dawn Newspaper as saying, "Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to settle all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir conflict, and is willing to move forward on this front if India likewise is willing to do so."

The Pakistan COAS made these statements during the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday.

India and Pakistan have been at odds over Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim territory in northern India, since 1947. The 86,000-square-mile mountainous territory used to be a princely state. Both India and Pakistan now claim ownership over it.

Vikas Swarup, former secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, spoke during the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council, highlighting India's history of non-violence. The former MEA Secretary asserted that India believed in inclusive development.

"Jammu and Kashmir has always been, and will always be, an integral part of India,'' Swarup, presenting the National Statement of India at the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council, said. "The revelatory changes wrought by our Parliament last August were meant to enhance the integration of the State, including to give full play to representative government from the grassroots level upward," Swarup added.

Image: ANI