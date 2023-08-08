Kashmir Under Heavy Security Ahead Of Independence Day, Drones Deployed

Kashmir valley is under a blanket of heavy security ahead of Independence Day on August 15. Security agencies have also pressed aerial surveillance (drones) in Srinagar for the smooth conduct of the August 15 function. Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and other forces in civvies have been deployed around the Independence Day function venue to thwart any terrorist attack.

A large number of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) sets have also been installed across Srinagar and other sensitive areas of the Union Territory (UT) as part of the standard operating procedure.

Photo credit: Mubashir Hussain, Republic

Random checking of vehicles and hotels has also started. At several locations security forces are also frisking people while road barricading has been enhanced at many sensitive points along with action against history-sheeters.

“Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable points in the city centre and elsewhere in the valley to thwart any attempts by terrorists to disrupt the upcoming event of Independence Day,” said a police official.

He added, “Sharp shooters have been deployed at all high-rise buildings around the venue in order to prevent any untoward incidents. We are taking help of both human and technical surveillance to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.”

He also informed that round-the-clock patrolling on major highways by forces is being done and 360-degree camera-fitted Mobile Bunker Vehicles (MBV) have also been deployed for surveillance.

Security apparatus around the areas where non-local workers reside has been tightened too. Scores of two-wheelers, which do have proper documents, have been seized and drivers too are being questioned as part of a security drill.

On August 5, J&K Police Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh chaired a high-level meeting at the police headquarters in Srinagar to review the preparation and overall security arrangements for Independence Day functions across Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP also sought reports from officers about security and deployment plans for smooth and incident-free celebrations across the Union Territory. He asked police personnel to remain alert and take extra precautions for the upcoming Independence Day.