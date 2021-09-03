Kashmir University Exams Scheduled On September 4 Postponed; New Dates To Be Out Soon

The University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday, 3 September 2021, announced the postponement of all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations that were scheduled on Saturday, September 4. The decision has been taken amid the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. The fresh dates will be notified later, Kashmir University informed.

"All PG, UG examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled to be held on Saturday (September 4, 2021) are postponed. Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later," Public Relations Officer of Kashmir University said.

Restrictions on the movement of people and communication have been imposed in the valley after the death of pre-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the situation across the valley has remained peaceful. In view of the situation, the voice call and broadband of all TSPs will be restored at 10 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, the internet services on mobile will remain shut till Sunday afternoon.

"People are yet again requested not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley," police added.

Universities, Colleges in J&K to reopen, says LG Sinha

On Wednesday, Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said that the administration is planning to reopen colleges and universities this month after vaccinating all students over 18 years of age. He said that decisions regarding the physical classes for primary and secondary class students will be taken after reopening colleges and universities.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said that the students and staff will have to submit COVID-19 vaccination certificates only then they will be permitted on campus. It also suggested educational institutions to organise vaccination camps for students and staff who have not taken vaccine dose.