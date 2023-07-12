Kashmir Valley Faces Severe Fuel Shortage As Lanslides Hit Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Kashmir Valley is currently facing a severe fuel shortage as the vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway remains blocked due to continuous landslides following incessant rains. The region has been hit by heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides in the last few days throwing normal life out of gear.

The landslides have resulted in the closure of the highway, leaving no alternate route for transporting fuel into the region. With the main Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed, J&K traffic police have advised the use of SSG road and Mughal road for the movement of heavy vehicles, which would allow the supply of essential items to the valley.

The fuel shortage has had a significant impact on the daily lives of the people in Kashmir with 50 per cent of petrol pumps in cities across the valley running dry. Long queues have become a common sight at the fuel stations and the shortage has impacted the transport sector.

An official told Republic that traffic would be restored soon as work is on to clear the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

Kashmir braces for tough days

The scarcity of fuel has also hit hospitals, emergency services, and emergency power generation facilities. Hospitals are struggling to maintain backup power, while ambulances face difficulties reaching remote areas due to limited fuel reserves. Farmers, too, are unable to power their irrigation systems and transport their produce to markets.

The administration is exploring alternate routes and working on clearing the landslides that have hit different parts of Kashmir. Several measures have also been taken to prioritise fuel distribution for essential services and emergency vehicles.