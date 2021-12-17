Kashmir Valley To Experience Colder Nights Next Week

Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature settled several degrees below the freezing point across the valley, officials said on Friday.

The weather office has forecast a further dip in the minimum temperature across the valley in the next few days.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, down by 1.7 degrees from the previous night's minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. This was the second coldest night of the season so far in the city which has witnessed a low of minus 3.9 degree Celsius 48 hours ago. Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10 degrees Celsius previous night.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. The south Kashmir resort had recorded minus 6.9 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag also recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

