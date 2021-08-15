Kashmir Witnesses Uninterrupted Internet Service First Time In Three Years On I-Day

Speaking about the uninterrupted internet connection in Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Sunday, August 15, said that this has happened for the first time in three years. Meanwhile, several significant areas of the Kashmir region witnessed positive energy with patriotic songs and decorations with National Flag. Earlier on Saturday, August 14, the Baglihar Dam was illuminated with tricolour marking celebrations one day earlier.

There is neither internet shutdown nor #restrictions on the eve of the #IndependenceDay: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2021

Numerous locations lit with Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir

Many areas in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, like Baglihar Dam, are lit with the Tricolour. Dr Satwant Singh Rissam, a Twitter user, posted photos of numerous landmarks illuminated with the colours of the flag, including the Bahu Fort and Jammu Railway Station.

When Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, was lit up in the Indian Tricolour last week, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu took to Twitter to share a snapshot of the clock tower. In 1992, the first significant flag hoisting took place at Lal Chawk. The flag was unfurled by Murli Manohar Joshi, the then BJP president, and Narendra Modi, the Ekta Yatra coordinator, amid increased security. After assessing the security situation, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has hoisted the Tricolour at the clock tower every year since then. However, it was the first time that the clock tower had been illuminated in the Tricolour.

On-ground visuals from Zero Bridge in Srinagar depicted beautiful views with decorations of the national flag and patriotic songs. As citizens were seen enjoying the occasion of Independence Day, local councilor Aquib talked about the change that is witnessed since the abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi talks about conducting Assembly Polls in Kashmir

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the delimitation exercise was underway in Jammu and Kashmir and that assembly polls in the UT would be held soon. He also spoke about the need for inclusive growth of all corners of India stating that development was now visible on the ground in J&K.