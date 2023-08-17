Kashmir Women's Cricket League Begins This Week, Mithali Raj Guest Of Honour In Final

The Indian Army along with local authorities is organising Kashmir Women’s Cricket League this week. Twelve teams from different districts of the region will participate in the tournament which will go on from eight days from August 19 to 26. The teams respresenting the districts will be from Ganderbal, Shopian, Budgam, Baramulla, Kulgam, Pulwama, Handwara, Anantnag and others. The winner and runners-up will receive a trophy each and cash award. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will attend the event as chief guest of the culmination of the event on August 26 where former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj will be guest of honour.

The Lieutenant Governor said under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is realising its true potential in sports. New sporting icons are emerging in every discipline all the barriers have been removed and youngsters from different places are achieving their dreams with new and friendly policies in sports.

'Favourite sport among girl players'

“It’s good to see cricket emerging as a favourite sport among the girl players. Excited to be part of the game as playing cricket on a cricket field is altogether a different and special experience,” one of the participants said.

“Thankful to the Indian Army for giving our team an opportunity to play the games. Girls generally don't get such opportunities in Kashmir but we are lucky to play at such a big platform,” said a female cricketer, participating in the upcoming tournament.

As per the organisers, the event will see a large number of public participation. Public representatives and locals from the area will remain present to witness the league.