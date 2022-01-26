As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Srinagar's Lal Chowk witnessed Tricolour hoisting for the very first time since 1948, making it a historic moment. Kashmiri activists Sajid Yusuf and Sahil Bhat who executed the hoisting of Tricolour, said that fellow Kashmiris were overjoyed by it, and those who were against it have got an answer now. They also thanked the Centre for the Abrogation of Article 370, which made it possible.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Sajid Yusuf stated, "It is not just about the Tricolour, it is about the emotion of 132 crore Indians. I would like to thank the Government of India for abrogating Article 370, as it would not have been possible earlier. This was the first time we planned to unfurl the tricolour on the historical Lal Chowk."

He added, "Those who said that nobody in the Kashmir valley will hold the Tricolour have got their answer. And let me tell you that it was not just us who hoisted the flag on top, there were hundreds of Kashmiris on ground who were celebrating and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind'."

Another activist, Sahil Bhat, who unfurled the National Flag along with Sajid, said, "Today was an historic event. What we have witnessed for the past 70 years is only Pakistani flags being hoisted on the Clock Tower. And the politicians here for the past so many years never even bothered that the Tricolour should be unfurled here. So I along with Sajid decided to do it. We wanted to do it earlier, but today, we succeeded."

Srinagar's Lal Chowk Clock Tower Unfurls National Flag

Srinagar's Lal Chowk witnessed a historic Tricolour hoisting - the first at the iconic venue since the year 1948. In visuals proudly captured by Republic TV cameras, social activists of Jammu and Kashmir are seen on-board a crane in the process of unfurling the Indian National Flag at the city square of the Union Territory's summer capital.

It is important to note that Lal Chowk is the location where the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, unfurled the Tiranga in 1948 after Independence.