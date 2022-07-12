Kashmiri Artisan Maqbool Dar Designs India's First National Flag-themed Carpet

In the first attempt of its kind, a Kashmir-based artisan Maqbool Ahmad Dar has become the first artist from Jammu and Kashmir to weave a carpet with the design of the 'National Flag' of India. Dar, who hails from the Ashtangoo village of Bandipora district, earns his livelihood from the carpet business. He created the design with an aim to uplift his art as well as his business, which saw a drastic fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Dar said, “I left school after seventh standard as my family was struggling due to the financial crisis. Therefore, at an early age, I decided to become a carpet artisan. It took me one year to learn the skills. My maternal uncle helped me to learn the basics of carpet weaving."

He further added that it has been around 25 years since Maqbool has been weaving carpets and was very 'satisfied' with his work. However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the entire Kashmir valley including his business badly. "During that time, the tourism industry was in bad shape. The situation was so unpleasant that my family was struggling for basic food", he added.

Dar went on to add that his situation gave him the hope of trying something creative after which he decided to prepare a unique and different carpet featuring the National Flag.

“I got an idea to prepare a unique and different carpet with a national flag design. It is a symbol of patriotism and love towards the nation that induced me to weave the Indian tricolour (Tiranga) on a carpet,” he added.

Not just that, he also got appreciation and suggestions for his initiative as he noted that there is a need to promote 'Kashmiri' carpets.

A manufacturing company likely to sign an MOU with Dar: IICT Director

Notably, Dar also stated that he received the support of the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) which helped him to flourish in his business.

Zubair Ahmad, a Director Indian institute of carpet technology confirmed the same and said, “Yes we have a role in Maqbool Ahmad Dar’s work. But he himself came to us and said he wanted to make a tricolour design carpet. It is my notice that a manufacturing company will also sign MOU with Dar in the coming days so that they will get regular work from Dar. And this will also help him to flourish in his business," ANI reported.

Image: ANI