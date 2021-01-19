Kashmiri Hindu Pandits Launch A Massive Protest On 'Exodus Day', Demand Justice

Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday launched a massive protest in front of the United Nations Military Oversation group Office in Jammu to observe January 19 as "Exodus Day". As per sources, various Kashmiri Pandit organisations have also approached the United Nations to get justice for the exodus which happened on January 19, 1991. This particular day is observed as the "black day" for Kashmiri Pandits as they were thrown out of their own homes in the Valley.

READ | 'CM Jagan Betrayer Of Hindus; May Be Christian': Chandrababu Naidu Slams Idol Desecration

Kashmiri Hindu pandits stage protest

One of the Kashmiri Pandit activists which was holding a Tricolour at the protest said, "We are waiting to return back to our home, motherland. The government has to initiate a step and provide us with some security."

READ | 3 British Sikhs Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder In India In 2009

Stating that people from all across the world come to visit the Valley, the protestors said that the Kashmiri Pandits who are native to this place cannot step back in. Alleging that all the governments that came to power in J&K in the past 30 years always played politics, a Kashmiri Pandit said that no government ever paid attention to our needs or tried solving our issue. "They till now have not given any rights," he added.

READ | UP CM Yogi Warns Of Strict Action Against 'Tandav' Makers For Insulting Hindu Religion

What happened on Jan 19, 1991?

January 19, 1991, is known to be a black day for the Kashmiri Pandits as it was on this day that they were forced out under the threat of violence by extremists. At that time, the radicals had given the Pandits only 2 options if not for leaving: either to convert to Islam or suffer their wrath.

As a result, the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to seek refuge elsewhere in India. As of 2016, only 2,000 to 3,000 Kashmiri Hindus remained in Kashmir Valley compared to approximately 30,000 to 60,000 in 1990. Consequently, 19 January 1990 is widely known by Kashmiri Hindus as "Exodus Day", in memory of the Kashmiri Hindus who were either killed or forced out of Kashmir.

READ | Crematorium For Hindus, Sikhs Inaugurated In Lahore