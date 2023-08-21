Kashmiri innovator acquires patent for solar-powered car, seeks funding

Emerging as a beacon of sustainable advancement, Central Kashmir’s Bilal Ahmad, a maths teacher secured a patent for his solar-powered car, a creation that not only displays his inventiveness but also has the potential of reshaping the very foundations of the automobile industry.

Ahmad's visionary concept materialised in 2022 with the unveiling of his solar-powered car, a marvel born from a decade-long odyssey that began in 2009. This forward-looking innovation has earned him a coveted patent, awarded on July 26, 2023.

How is Ahmad’s solar car different from others?

The unique combination of cost and environmental friendliness in Ahmad's solar car distinguishes it from other contestants in the field of sustainable transportation. This vehicle isn't just a prototype, it's an opulent reality designed to make modern technologies available to the general public.

Ahmad expressed his determination to democratise innovation while discussing the creation.

"I want affordable inventions to reach the common people. I want people to make use of advanced technology at affordable prices,” he stated.

Ahmad's design is notable for its distinctive gullwing door that gracefully ascends and is reminiscent of famous doors found on luxury brands like Ferrari. His commitment to pushing limits and forging his way in the automobile industry is symbolised by this special touch.

A testament to his unwavering commitment to both innovation and elegance, Ahmad’s solar car has received a positive response from the public, with him already taking his creation for a spin on the open road.

Enthusiastic reactions from Indian investors

Ahmad revealed that some India-based investors have shown a lot of interest in contributing to its future development, further fueling his aspirations. He further plans to refine his solar car through meticulous modifications, to complete them by September 2023.

Ahmad’s ambitions have also reached beyond national borders. He has submitted an application to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) for an international patent and it has already garnered international attention.

Self-funded journey

Ahmad confessed that his journey has been mostly self-funded. He said he invested a lot of time and money into his labour of love, despite a lack of support or financial assistance from governmental bodies or non-governmental organisations.

"This is my 11 years of hard work, and I have already spent a huge amount of money on the project," Ahmad admitted, underscoring the sacrifices he's made to turn his dream into reality.