Kashmiri Overseas Association Seeks PM Modi's Intervention For Pandits' Security In J&K

Amid the rising targeted killings against Kashmiri Pandits (KP) in the valley, Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) based in America has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the safety and security of the KP community.

KOA President & CEO, Dr Archana Kokroo wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and expressed her shock and disbelief over the recent killing of Rahul Bhat while he was working in his office in Chadoora, a village in Budgam District of Kashmir. Also, she urged the government to intervene in the matter of the community demanding transfers to Jammu.

Kashmiri Overseas Association writes to PM Modi over Kashmiri Pandits' security concern

"Rahul Bhat was employed under the Prime Ministers package. He leaves behind a young widow, a 5-year-old daughter, and his old parents. Mr. Bhat has paid an ultimate price for being a Kashmiri Pandit Hindu and a Patriot. Our community is left shocked and speechless as words fail to express the depth of our profound sadness and helplessness! A young family has been orphaned yet again. The unabated spree of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities in the valley continues. These dastardly acts by the terrorists are strategic in their mission and message. We have mourned many such losses just in the past year, Late Sh. Rajesh Pandit, Late Ajay Pandita, Late. Sh. M.L. Bindroo, Mrs Supinder Kaur, Mr Virender Paswan, and many more," the letter stated.

The letter further stated that these acts confirm the worst fears that militancy in the Valley still has deep roots and has sympathisers, whose agenda is to rid the valley of all Hindus, particularly Kashmiri Pandits. There are about 5000-6000 Kashmiri Pandits who are working under the PM's Package in various parts of the Kashmir valley. In addition, there are a few hundred Kashmiri Pandit families who have stayed behind in the valley after the exodus of 1990.

"With each killing, the terrorist get emboldened and for years we have been getting assurance and words of sympathy from government officials after the targeted killings, unfortunately, we see no tangible action being taken to safeguard these lives. To ensure the safety and security of the citizens is the government's sacred responsibility, especially towards those who are the selected targets like members of our community. It is thus our urgent request that the State and the Central government come up with concrete steps for the safety and security of the minorities in Kashmir," the letter read.

"Therefore, KOA is appealing to the government to take strong and decisive action in bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to swift justice. This letter is not only an appeal to Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister but also as a person who has compassion and empathy towards our community. Kashmiri Pandits have contributed immensely to the intellectual legacy of India and continue to carry that legacy forward in India and abroad.

"We have been largely ignored and sidelined while others make decisions concerning our future. No high-level official has visited the camps in Jammu and not much has been done to improve a lot of these underprivileged families who have lost everything because of terrorism. The Government has shown no interest in talking to KP representatives and discussing their plight and problems. Till 1990 we kept the Tricolor flying high in the valley and paid a heavy price for being patriotic Indians. It is disappointing and disheartening to see the apathy governments have had towards us," the letter said.

While concluding it stated, "We still have hope and faith that under PM Modi's leadership we will see a positive change. We pray that we don't mourn another Rahul Bhat and that no child is orphaned".

Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA)

Based in the United States of America, Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) is an organisation that has pioneered the cause of the beleaguered Kashmiri Pandits community in exile for the past three decades. KOA is a 501 non-profit, socio-cultural organization of Kashmiri Pandits (Hindus) residing in the United States. It serves as the premier Kashmiri Pandit institution with the fundamental purpose of preserving Kashmiri Pandit heritage and is a centre of social learning that caters to the spiritual, cultural, physical, humanitarian and educational needs of the community.

(Image: PTI)