Kashmiri Pandit Employees Want Transfer From Valley Amid Targeted Killings; Stage Protest

In a continued protest against the targetted killings in Kashmir, Jammu- based employees belonging to minority communities working in the Kashmir valley demanded transfer of jobs to a different location. A fresh wave of fear has hit people in Kashmir following the killings of civilians.

In a protest against the J&K administration, Kashmiri Pandit employees threatened to leave the Valley as they decided to go on mass migration. The Hindu community employed in Kashmir stressed that the situation is very tense and so they refuse to stay in any 'safe locations' mentioned by the administration.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kashmiri Hindus gave 24 hours for the government to take measures to ensure the safety of the region. If failed to do the same, they have threatened to leave the valley.

In recent times, the Kashmir region has witnessed the increased killings of police personnel and civilians. A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Saifullah Qadri, Special Police Officer (SPO) Mudasir Ahmad, TV artiste Amreen Bhat and revenue department official Rahul Bhat were targeted and killed by terrorists in the month of May.

Bank manager shot dead in Kulgam

In an unfortunate incident, a bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The man who received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident was a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

Hindu school teacher shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to the injuries.

Providing details of the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, "#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow".

The teacher has been identified as Rajni who was shot dead when she was walking toward school after being dropped off by her husband.

In a similar incident reported in 2021, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead in the terrorist attack in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. Teachers identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were from Allochi Bagh.

(Image: RepublicWorld)