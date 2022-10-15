Kashmiri Pandit Gets Killed In J&K's Shopian; Eyewitness Shares Ordeal, Expresses Fear

In yet another case of targetted killing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit named Puran Krishan Bhat was shot dead in the Shopian district by the terrorists outside his residence, on Saturday.

Claiming that they were very scared, an eyewitness of the horrific killing said that the victim, who did not have a job, had two children.

'There was blood everywhere'

Speaking to Republic, the eyewitness stated, "We were standing here outside and suddenly got to know that someone got shot. So we ran towards there. We saw blood everywhere. His nephew took him to the hospital on a bike. He has two kids, one girl, and one boy. He did not have a job. We are very scared."

Several Kashmiri Muslim women seen crying after the killing in Shopian expressed their fear over their safety in the valley. A number of agitated Kashmiri Pandit employees also held protests against the killing.

J&K | Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu protest against the killing of one Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian pic.twitter.com/v9KQaNW0QR — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K's Shopian

As per sources, the victim succumbed to injuries after he was shot by the terrorists outside his residence. He received bullet injuries in the terror attack after which he was rushed to the district hospital in Shopian. It is pertinent to mention that the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit was carried out after the security forces conducted two anti-terror operations in which four terrorists were neutralised.

Reacting to the tragedy, BJP leader and Kashmiri pandit Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said, "It is a lesson for the government and administration. They should learn from it. They are persistently forcing the Kashmiri Pandits under the PM package to work in Kashmir. The protests going on for the past 4-5 months for relocation to Jammu are genuine. The attack is on Hindu and Sikh minorities. It is unfortunate that even this government has continued the same package as done by the previous NC and Congress governments. I also approached the current government for not having proper security facilities."