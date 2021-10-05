Kashmiri Pandit Killed By Terrorists In J&K's Srinagar; TRF Claims Responsibility

In a shocking development from Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri pandit was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo medicate, was immediately shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated to nab the terrorists.

"Terrorists fired upon Owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is going on," Kashmir police tweeted.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week, the Special Operations Group of J&K Police had arrested an active terrorist of TRF. The terrorist was identified as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja, a resident of the Shopian district.

'Outrageous and unacceptable'

People's Conference (PC) chairperson Sajad Lone has condemned the attack and called it unacceptable. "The fatal attack against the owner of Bindroo medicates is outrageous and unacceptable. I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace, (sic.)" he tweeted.

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal said that he is horrified to know about the targeted killing of ML Bindroo in Srinagar. "Totally shocking and unacceptable. Heartfelt sympathies with the family," he tweeted.