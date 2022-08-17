Kashmiri Pandit Killing: Terrorist Adil Wani's House Sealed In Shopian; Police Arrest Kin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sealed the house of a terrorist in Shopian who was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the district. His father and three brothers have also been arrested by police for sheltering him.

According to police, terrorist Adil Wani killed Kashmir Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat in an apple orchard in Shopian on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces but Wani, a categorised terrorist associated with the banned Al-Badr outfit, fled taking benefit of darkness after hurling grenades at the police party.

Arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle, were recovered from Wani's house during the search operation, prompting officials to arrest his father and brothers and initiate the process to attach their house.

Eyewitnesses and Sunil Kumar's cousin Pitambar Kumar Bhat identified Wani as the person who fired indiscriminately at his brother and him while they were working in the orchard on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the J&K Police had announced that it would begin the process of "attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) and 25 of ULP Act (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)" and asked people not to shelter or harbour terrorists/terror associates.

The provision allows all kinds of properties that have been derived or acquired from the commission of any terrorist act or intended to be used for a terrorist act to be seized.

KPs demand for relocation of PM package employees from Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandits serving in Kashmir on Wednesday held a massive protest against the murder of their community member in Shopian and pressed that the employees in the valley under the Prime Minister's package be relocated to Jammu in view of selective and targeted killings.