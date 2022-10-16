Kashmiri Pandit Puran Bhat Cremated In Jammu; Hundreds Of People Gathered To Pay Tribute

On Sunday, Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was laid to rest after being brutally killed in broad daylight by terrorists in Shopian.

The last rites of the slain Kashmiri Pandit were performed at his Jammu residence where hundreds of people gathered to pay their last tribute. He was cremated amid a protest by members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and a prayer was performed to mark his last journey.

As the mortal remains of Bhat reached his home in Jammu, his wife, two children, and relatives wept inconsolably. He was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area, according to officials. Doctors declared him brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The devasted family members were seen demanding justice for Bhat from the J&K administration. One of the relatives told Republic, "Bhat's situation was not good as he didn't have any relief. He used to go to Shpoian as the orchards were only his source of income. He kept his family here in Jammu for their safety and education. I only want to request the government to provide a permanent source of income. He should get justice. He was always very helpful to everyone."

#BREAKING | Funeral of Puran Bhat going on where people pray for the Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists and demand justice for him. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/VgZu4mmdPP — Republic (@republic) October 16, 2022

On Saturday, Puran Bhat's brother-in-law exclusively spoke to Republic and claimed that he was killed only because of his identity as well as for being a nationalist. He also lambasted the government and the J&K administration for not taking stern steps against the terrorists, and not making proper security arrangements for the Kashmiri Pandits.

"We got the news that he has been shot. He was taking a walk on the terrace when a terrorist came and opened fire at him. He never used to go to the orchards of his house. Three shots were fired, out of which one went straight to his neck. He was a very innocent man and his livelihood was dependent on taking care of his orchard. He never migrated as he always wanted to stay in Kashmir and consider everyone like a family," he said.

"The only reason behind his death was his identity of being a Kashmiri Pandit and a Nationalist. They (Terrorists) are well aware that till the time Kashmiri Pandits are residing in the valley it is India, if we will leave then there will be complete radicalisation here," he added.

This incident triggered massive protests in Jammu as migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees came out on the streets and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The community demanded the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. "There is a climate of feat. We get threats every day. We demand the government to relocate us from there (Kashmir) at least till the time the situation gets better," one demonstrator told Republic.

Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces neutralised four terrorists in two anti-terror operations.

(Image: Republic World)