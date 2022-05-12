Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat Killed: Ex-J&K CM Kavinder Gupta Raps 'local Political Parties'

In a major development in Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit has been targeted in the Budgam district. According to sources, two terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a Clerk in the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora area of the district. He was attacked while he was working at the office. Bhat was immediately rushed to a hospital in the district and was later moved to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, reacting to the shocking incident, said, "The way they are trying to create a fearful environment, we will have to understand that we need to be alert all the time. Their people are still working in J&K and they, including people from Pakistan, don't want a peaceful environment here."

"Our local political parties are to be blamed as they continuously blame BJP or Congress. In past two years, a lot of work has been done in terms of security of J&K and there has been zero tolerance of terrorism. I think the local people, who are working under the terrorists, we need to beware of them. There has to be made more efforts to be made by the local government as well," the former J&K Deputy CM added.

Reacting to the killing, former Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid said, "These are the same forces responsible for the Kashmiri genocide and they cannot see the Kashmiri Pandits as a minority in the Valley. They are scared that several Kashmiri Pandits are working with the government under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's package for minorities. They are identifying them and targetting them as they don't have any protection with them."

Kashmiri Pandit killed by Terrorists in Budgam

Republic TV has learnt that two terrorists opened fire on Rahul Bhat from close proximity while he was working at the Tehsildar's office. Bhat was admitted to a hospital in Budgam, however, due to his critical condition, he was taken to a hospital located in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. J&K Police and security forces launched a cordon search operation outside the Tehsil Office where the attack took place, and also across the Chadoora area. The J&K Police confirmed that two terrorists were involved in the killing and a pistol was used to shoot Rahul Bhat.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@kavindergupta